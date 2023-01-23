Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mark Hudson played for Cardiff City for five years

Ex-Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson says he has left the club with a "full heart".

The former Bluebirds captain was sacked last week after just four months in charge of the Championship strugglers.

Cardiff are now looking for their third manager of the season, and are without a win in 11 games in all competitions.

Hudson said on social media it had been "an honour and privilege" to manage the team and "is sure our paths will cross again".

Cardiff are not back in action until Saturday, 4 February - with Hudson's assistant Dean Whitehead in temporary charge.

Former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi is thought to be high on Cardiff's shortlist for a new manager, with Sam Allardyce the bookmakers' favourite.

In his Tweet, external-link Hudson thanked the fans and asked them to get behind the new manager.

"You are the lifeblood of the club and the way you supported the team, the coaching staff and my family is a testament to the people of Cardiff and our fans around the world," he said.

He also thanked his predecessor Steve Morison for bringing him back to the club, the players for their "commitment and drive" and the club's board and owner.

"I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to first captain, then coach and eventually manage this wonderful club," he said.

"I leave with a full heart and I look forward to what the future holds for me and my family. I wish the club, players, staff and fans the utmost success moving forward."