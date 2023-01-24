Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Doncaster will be Caolan Lavery's fifth Yorkshire club

Doncaster Rovers have signed Scunthorpe forward Caolan Lavery.

The Canada-born Lavery, 30, has signed an 18-month contract. He can play as a centre-forward or on the wing and has scored nine goals in 19 games for Scunthorpe this season.

"I'm happy to finally get it over the line," Lavery told the League Two club's website.

"I've had a nice start to the season and scoring goals is what people want, so hopefully I can do that here."

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: "He's scored nine goals in 19 games this season in a team who is at the bottom of the league. It's positive for him to be able to do that."

Lavery has played at Under-21 level for Northern Ireland.

Doncaster will be his 12th club in a career which has included spells at both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.