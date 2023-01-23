Maximo Perrone: Manchester City sign Argentine midfielder for about £8m
Last updated on .From the section Man City
Manchester City have signed Argentinean midfielder Maximo Perrone on a five-and-a-half-year deal for about £8m from Velez Sarsfield.
The 20-year-old scored three goals in 33 appearances for Velez after making his debut in March 2020.
He helped the Buenos Aires club reach the semi-finals of last season's Copa Libertadores but was unable to play in either leg of the defeat by Flamengo.
Perrone is part of the Argentina Under-20s squad.
He will link up with his new team after South American Under-20 Championships, currently being played in Colombia.
Perrone will train with Pep Guardiola's first team for the remainder of the season but it is understood he has has been signed as a player for the future.
- Our coverage of Manchester City is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything City - go straight to all the best content