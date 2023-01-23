Close menu

Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer

From the section Tottenham

Harry Kane
Harry Kane scored his first Tottenham goal against Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League in December 2011

Harry Kane has equalled Jimmy Greaves' record as Tottenham's all-time top scorer with his 266th goal for the club.

The 29-year-old England striker reached the landmark with the opening goal in Monday's game at Fulham, his 199th in 300 Premier League games for Spurs.

Greaves, who started his career at Chelsea, scored 266 goals in 379 games for Spurs between 1961 and 1970.

Kane, who made his Spurs debut in 2011, has played 415 times for the club.

Fulham were the better side in the opening 45 minutes but Spurs took the lead in first half injury-time with a typically clinical Kane finish.

He received the ball with his back to goal before manufacturing a yard of space and finding the corner of Bernd Leno's net with a fierce right-footed shot.

Kane is the third top scorer since the Premier League was created in 1992 - after Alan Shearer, with 260, and Wayne Rooney, with 208.

He has scored 18 goals in 29 games for Spurs this season, 12 clear of closest challenger Son Heung-min.

Comments

Join the conversation

121 comments

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 21:31

    Greaves played in a 2 up front sharing the goals, v's evil defenders and 10 men that'd break your leg to get the ball.

    I love Kane, he's a great striker and he's probably the last of his ilk, but if Greaves were playing today he'd make Kane look like Titus Bramble.

    Greaves has a World Cup medal too. Kane might retire with only the Audi Cup and a CL final loss on his CV.

    Chalk and cheese.

    • Reply posted by footyfan, today at 21:35

      footyfan replied:
      Agree

  • Comment posted by easy, today at 21:45

    Jimmy Greaves and Harry Kane.

    One of them is a legend the other is (usually) good at penalties.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 22:01

      Celts replied:
      Harry Kane breaks another record!!

      Most goals in football history whilst winning not a single trophy!

      All those goals for nothing......

  • Comment posted by SCHARTER, today at 21:52

    Goals per game, Kane v Greaves. Greaves wins it, muddy pitches, footballs like shot putts, proper tackles, no contest.

    • Reply posted by SoapboxJoe, today at 21:56

      SoapboxJoe replied:
      Agree. I remember trying to head an old leather ball at school - a feat not for the faint hearted.

  • Comment posted by Good will to all men, today at 21:52

    Kane needs to go to a big club and win a medal

  • Comment posted by lamb, today at 21:47

    Congratulations harry great achievement, for me there’s no comparison though jimmy greaves was a far better player imagine what he would be like playing in todays game that goes for all the greats of that era

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 21:44

    Congratulations to Kane, his figures are superb.
    But for those who don’t know, Greaves scored 114 for Chelsea juniors in the days when there was no youth European football. Now those are truly astonishing figures.

  • Comment posted by clwydianrange, today at 21:40

    He couldn’t lace Jimmy’s boots

    • Reply posted by sxfnxfck, today at 21:42

      sxfnxfck replied:
      Jimmy couldn’t lace his own boots half the time.

  • Comment posted by TypeO, today at 21:39

    It's a funny old game...

  • Comment posted by footyfan, today at 21:34

    Only striker they’ve had for years, never gets dropped, takes pens…shelter shared his time playing alongside Sutton, Ferdinand who bagged a fair few.. still a very good striker but nowhere near greaves in terms of ability.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 21:38

      Leanne replied:
      Shelter?

      I cannot say that I have heard of that player to be honest with you.

      #93:20

  • Comment posted by withallmyfakelaboursincerity, today at 21:31

    Great striker one man club and his record speaks for its self as much as it pains me

  • Comment posted by ferryfergie, today at 22:01

    Yes - but Greaves scored 132 for Chelsea in 157 games AS WELL. And his spurs goals/game is better . Not even close . Unless you swallow the football was invented in 1992 pill

    • Reply posted by iPlayer Account, today at 22:06

      iPlayer Account replied:
      Not to mention Greavsie was then even better on the telly once he'd finished playing. Without Saint and Greavsie, there would be no football coverage as we know it today.

  • Comment posted by Foxwell69, today at 21:53

    Will Tottenham give him a trophy for that, 😆

  • Comment posted by doirecormac, today at 21:48

    And won what? Look at Greaves' record and honours against Kane's.

  • Comment posted by alex01, today at 21:47

    Doesn't have the same 'magic' as Greaves. Also, may be wrong, but Kane has had more games to score his goals.

    • Reply posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 22:02

      thegreatestsportfan replied:
      And more pens.

  • Comment posted by Rosbifs, today at 21:34

    So Greaves took 40 games less for the same landmark....

    At the same time no one else is scoring for Spurs. Looks like Haaland will take a couple of seasons to hit the same mark.

    Yes some sort of achievement but let's not write a million pages about it BBC!

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 22:05

      Peter replied:
      It’s one page

  • Comment posted by Red Desert, today at 21:27

    Surely he needs to win some silverware to look back on, despite this impressive record. For his own sense of achievement at least.

  • Comment posted by karn9evil, today at 22:00

    Kane 0.66/goals per league game , Greaves 0.68/ goals per league game -remarkably similar. For what it's worth Shearer 0.51/goals per league game.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 21:56

    One more goal and get yourself out of there.

  • Comment posted by YouAreMikesBrotherIsac, today at 21:53

    Hope he practices his penalties

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 22:05

      Peter replied:
      Why? He’s scored 169 non penalties

  • Comment posted by alvin21, today at 21:51

    All this hype, what's he won?

    • Reply posted by Good will to all men, today at 21:53

      Good will to all men replied:
      Audi cup

