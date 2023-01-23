Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe has won three French Cups since moving from Monaco in 2017

Kylian Mbappe scored five goals as Paris St-Germain ran riot against sixth-tier Pays de Cassel to reach the last 16 of the French Cup.

Pays de Cassel had already won three games to reach the last 32 and managed to hold out for 29 minutes before Mbappe opened the scoring.

Neymar scored four minutes later before Mbappe added two more before the break.

Mbappe's fourth and fifth goals came either side of Carlos Soler's strike and set up a tie against Marseille.

France striker Mbappe has now scored 23 goals in all competitions this season, and he now has now six in four games since scoring a hat-trick in December's World Cup final defeat against Argentina.

This is the first time a player has ever scored five goals in a game for PSG.

Lionel Messi sat out the game but Mbappe and Neymar played the full 90 minutes as PSG look to add to their record 14 French Cup titles.