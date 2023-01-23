Kylian Mbappe scored five goals as Paris St-Germain ran riot against sixth-tier Pays de Cassel to reach the last 16 of the French Cup.
Pays de Cassel had already won three games to reach the last 32 and managed to hold out for 29 minutes before Mbappe opened the scoring.
Neymar scored four minutes later before Mbappe added two more before the break.
Mbappe's fourth and fifth goals came either side of Carlos Soler's strike and set up a tie against Marseille.
France striker Mbappe has now scored 23 goals in all competitions this season, and he now has now six in four games since scoring a hat-trick in December's World Cup final defeat against Argentina.
This is the first time a player has ever scored five goals in a game for PSG.
Lionel Messi sat out the game but Mbappe and Neymar played the full 90 minutes as PSG look to add to their record 14 French Cup titles.
Line-ups
Pays de Cassel
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Samson
- 2SantrainSubstituted forDelcourtat 67'minutes
- 5Zmijak
- 4Thoor
- 3Rapaille
- 6Leclerc
- 7BruneelBooked at 30minsSubstituted forValdherat 80'minutes
- 11SanéSubstituted forItouaat 55'minutes
- 8Boudjema
- 10BogdanskiSubstituted forDjelemaat 67'minutes
- 9LeganaseSubstituted forRudentat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Rudent
- 13Delcourt
- 14Valdher
- 15Dron
- 16Clausi
- 17Djelema
- 18Dubreucq
- 19Itoua
- 20Bogdanski
PSG
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Navas
- 2PembéléSubstituted forHakimiat 59'minutes
- 5Danilo
- 4RamosSubstituted forBitshiabuat 67'minutes
- 3Nuno MendesSubstituted forBernatat 45'minutes
- 11Soler
- 8Renato SanchesSubstituted forRuizat 59'minutes
- 6Vitinha
- 10NeymarBooked at 26mins
- 9EkitikeSubstituted forGharbiat 67'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 12Hakimi
- 13Bitshiabu
- 14Bernat
- 15Marquinhos
- 16Rico
- 17Zaïre-Emery
- 18Ruiz
- 19Gharbi
- 20Housni
- Referee:
- Willy Delajod
- Attendance:
- 38,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away13
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14