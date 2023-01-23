Last updated on .From the section Football

Gareth Bale celebrated qualification for Euro 2020 with a Wales flag that read 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order'

Former Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced he will play in a PGA Tour event just two weeks after retiring from professional football.

Bale said he will compete in February's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

The 33-year-old retired earlier this month as Wales' most-capped male player and record men's goalscorer.

"Delighted to announce I will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the start of next month! Let's go," he posted on social media on Monday. external-link

A five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Bale's relationship with the Spanish giants suffered when he was pictured with a banner that read 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' while on international duty with his country in 2019.

There will be 156 amateurs participating at Pebble Beach and the same number of professionals, including US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, world number five Patrick Cantlay and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth.