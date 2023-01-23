Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Josh Falkingham has played 91 times in Harrogate's three seasons in League Two

Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham has agreed a new two-year contract extension to remain at the club until the summer of 2025.

Falkingham, 32, arrived from Darlington in 2017 and has now played nearly 250 games for the Yorkshire club.

"I want to play my part in pushing the club forward and together hopefully we can keep improving and pushing up the table," he said.

The Sulphurites are 20th in League Two, four points above the drop zone.

Falkingham has been a key figure in some of Harrogate's biggest moments. He captained the side as they beat Notts County in the National League play-off final at Wembley in 2020 to gain promotion to the EFL for the first time.

He also scored the winning goal when they beat Concord Rangers to win the FA Trophy in 2021.