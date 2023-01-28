Close menu

Aberdeen: Jim Goodwin leaves after Hibs defeat compounds Darvel loss

Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin is seen leaving Easter Road just minutes after exiting his post as Aberdeen manager

Aberdeen have parted company with manager Jim Goodwin just minutes after Saturday's 6-0 defeat away to Hibernian.

The Pittodrie board demanded an "immediate response" to the club's worst ever defeat to sixth-tier Darvel on Monday.

Instead, Goodwin's side were blown away by an equally faltering Hibs, taking Aberdeen's recent run to one win in 10.

The announcement came just 19 minutes after full-time.

Goodwin, 41, was appointed on 19 February last year.

"Jim is a good man, has given it everything here. I met him right after the game and he came up and gave me a hug and simply said, 'I know, Dave, it's just not good enough'," emotional Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack told BBC Scotland.

"So we part company for obvious reasons. Since coming back from the World Cup our away form has been abysmal, our form at home has been pretty decent. I think some of the players also need to take responsibility. As a Dons fan, I'm 64 now, been going there for close to 60 years, I take responsibility. I am the chairman of the club and I have overseen on the football side the changes we have made.

"Like the fans, I felt quite humiliated today and I'm sorry - they were brilliant today. I am quite emotional about the club. It means everything to me. It's our home city. I have been gone for a long time. I am rightly taking the pelters. I deserve it but I am determined to get it right."

Earlier this month, Aberdeen also lost a League Cup semi-final to Rangers in extra time and suffered a 5-0 league thrashing by Hearts.

Losing to part-time West of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Darvel is generally regarded as the biggest shock in Scottish Cup history given five tiers separate the sides.

Aberdeen's worst-ever result comes as the club start the 40th anniversary year of their greatest triumph - the European Cup Winners' Cup final win over Real Madrid.

The Pittodrie club have now sacked their last two managers shortly before they completed a year in post.

Goodwin had been recruited on a two-and-a-half-year contract from top-flight rivals St Mirren to replace Stephen Glass, who was dismissed in February, 11 months after succeeding Derek McInnes, who spent eight years in charge.

Goodwin, who started his playing career with Celtic before spells with Stockport County, Scunthorpe United, Huddersfield Town, Oldham Athletic, Hamilton Academical and St Mirren, started his managerial career on a high by leading Alloa Athletic to promotion from Scotland's League 1.

He returned to St Mirren, who were two places above Aberdeen at the time the Pittodrie club made their move to appoint him as manager.

Aberdeen

Comments

Join the conversation

164 comments

  • Comment posted by kennyw, today at 17:30

    Some of the players should be sacked

    • Reply posted by DiscoRay86, today at 17:46

      DiscoRay86 replied:
      As always though, much easier and cheaper to sack the manager instead.

  • Comment posted by Billy, today at 17:31

    A lot of those Aberdeen players should be shown the door as well, disgrace to the Jersey and the club and I don't support Aberdeen.

    • Reply posted by groenemeyer, today at 18:09

      groenemeyer replied:
      Disgrace to the Jersey? Are they Channel Islanders?

      Disgrace to the jersey.

  • Comment posted by Man about Town, today at 17:35

    Players don’t deserve to wear that jersey. A disgrace to the history of the club and they’ve let that man down. Regardless of your belief in your gaffer, you go out and play for the badge, the fans and your team mates. Prima-donnas.

    • Reply posted by CookJonesRottenVicious, today at 17:40

      CookJonesRottenVicious replied:
      Correct,,that badge is next to your heart,just as the club is to the fans.

  • Comment posted by Peds16, today at 17:32

    I’ve got half an hour spare every Sunday after my boy’s U12 match finishes, I could pop up and have them doing some basic drills like kicking with either foot, finding space, running channels, reminding them they’re supposed to be grown men and football professionals who really shouldn’t just chuck their manager under a bus without taking a long, hard look at themselves 🤔

    • Reply posted by StoneyDon, today at 18:00

      StoneyDon replied:
      They have a new training ground which every time I pass has a full car park and empty pitches. I can only assume they spend all day inside playing FIFA 23 and talking to their mates on social media. Certainly no evidence they’re practising free kicks or corners.

  • Comment posted by Zog the Dragon, today at 17:33

    Players should be ashamed of themselves, disgusting response after midweek showing

  • Comment posted by ONWARDS UPWARDS, today at 17:29

    Players need to leave 8, 12 maybe more

  • Comment posted by Duncan Leaper, today at 17:40

    The shambolic state of affairs has only really developed after Dave Cormack arrived. Hung Derek McInnes out to dry. appointed his mate Stephen Glass who had no experience at managing a first time and then followed it up by appointing Jim Goodwin who was clearly out of his depth. as was Glass

  • Comment posted by David, today at 17:29

    Out of his depth but players let him down badly. Good luck in the future Jim.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:27

    Goodwin is an amiable man but horribly out of his depth at Aberdeen. I suspect he'll thrive one day in a coaching role but management just isn't for him, and I'm also stunned that Steven Gunn somehow remains in a job.

    • Reply posted by DavieB, today at 17:32

      DavieB replied:
      Goodwin a coach? lol

  • Comment posted by Red83, today at 17:47

    The players are a joke and an utter disgrace trying to pretend they are footballers ..Zero pride and interest in playing for the shirt ..It’s not all on Goodwin …

  • Comment posted by Beeb account, today at 17:33

    It’s a start. But only a start.

    Clear most of the players out too, the so called ‘seniors’ in particular. Charlatans.

    Only two( poor) CH’s at the club, one not even ours after a season where we had only one striker - get our so called DOF and recruitment guy cleared out too.

    Cormack needs to step back also and get an experienced coach/DOF in NOW.

    We’re a shambles from top to bottom. Shambles.

  • Comment posted by smellyermaw, today at 17:46

    Players should be ashamed of themselves
    Hopefully cards marked by future employers.

  • Comment posted by mcr, today at 17:42

    Dons fans were singing a funny ditty today

    "We lose every week, we lose every week
    You're nothing special, we lose every week"

    • Reply posted by SAW, today at 17:47

      SAW replied:
      lol...old chant sung by west ham fans.

  • Comment posted by A Carr-Driver, today at 17:32

    Watch the players now become world beaters having forced Goodwin out - dressing rooms run football clubs

  • Comment posted by Gordex, today at 17:32

    I guess they had to but let's be clear about this it doesn't matter who they bring in you will not achieve anything with this shower of useless, spineless inferior wretches.

  • Comment posted by ONWARDS UPWARDS, today at 17:31

    If I was a Aberdeen player I would not go out in Aberdeen until my contract is up

    • Reply posted by Beeb account, today at 17:54

      Beeb account replied:
      Some of this mob went out in Aberdeen after being beaten by Sevco during Covid restrictions.

      Wouldn’t enter their empty heads they’ve anything to hide from. Like a pundit just commented on Open All Mics they’re probably sitting laughing on the bus home right now…

      This won’t touch their overpaid egos.

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 17:29

    Sack the players, too. Losing to Hibernian is the ultimate embarrassment.

  • Comment posted by Ramjamfoo, today at 17:41

    Players must take much of the blame...job has been a poisoned chalice since Fergie.

    • Reply posted by RLs Ghost, today at 17:44

      RLs Ghost replied:
      Bit like Man. Utd.

  • Comment posted by philspratly, today at 17:38

    Goodwin wasn’t really a good manager given so so record from previous years . But the Aberdeen players should receive most of the blame . There was so much hype with all the recruitments at the beginning of the season but the good chemistry just didn’t happen . Managers get sacked but not the players

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 17:31

    Inevitable

