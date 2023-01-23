Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Caicedo has scored three goals for Ecuador including one at the 2022 World Cup

Moises Caicedo has said he is "focused on Brighton" amid speculation about his future at the club.

The Seagulls reportedly turned down a £55m bid external-link by Chelsea, who could make an improved offer for the 21-year-old before the transfer window closes.

The defensive midfielder joined Brighton in February 2021 and has made 26 appearances in the Premier League.

"I have been focused on doing things very well and to be up there fighting for a good position," Caicedo said.

The Ecuador international, who has 28 caps and scored against Senegal at the 2022 World Cup, is under contract until 2025.

"I am focused on Brighton," he added external-link . "I am here, I'm playing every day. Things from outside don't trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I'm focused only on here.

"I handle [the speculation] well. You hear rumours here and there, but I only try to be focused on the club."

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi said last week that he was unflustered by rival clubs circling his best players.

"Caicedo is very important for us - I hope he finishes the season with us," said the Italian.

"It's always difficult to be certain, but when big teams want our players it's good news for us.

"The best solution is that he finishes the season with us. If he continues to play like this in the last games, it's possible that in the summer he can leave for another team."