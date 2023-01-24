Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Naalsund played against England in a 1-1 friendly draw in Murcia, Spain in November

Manchester United have signed Norway midfielder Lisa Naalsund on a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Naalsund arrives at United after four seasons at Toppserien side SK Brann, where she won two league titles.

After representing her country through the age groups she made her senior Norway debut against Sweden in June 2021 and has nine caps.

"It's great to come to a club that has everything to play for this season," the 27-year-old said.

This signing is the latest for United - currently top of the Women's Super League - after they added Estelle Cascarino and Jayde Riviere to their ranks last week.

Manager Marc Skinner said Naalsund "will bring a wealth of top-level experience" to the club.