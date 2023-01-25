Cardiff City and Swansea City are both keen to do transfer business before next Tuesday's deadline

It is almost that time of year again, when fans are either left expressing frustration on social media or convinced a new signing will make all the difference to their side's season.

The clock is fast ticking down to the closure of the January transfer window, when business concludes for another campaign.

But what can supporters of Wales' top four clubs expect in the final hours before Tuesday's 11pm deadline?

SWANSEA CITY (12th in the Championship)

With Russell Martin's side sitting three points outside the play-offs, there are plenty at the Swansea.com Stadium who are convinced the Swans are just a few players away from properly challenging for a play-off promotion.

And Martin seems to be among them, having spoken confidently at the start of the month about how the club's owners recognised his side could be "very close" and that they would back him.

But Swansea have developed a habit of leaving business late in the window and it appears any resolution to change that in this new year has already been broken.

A forward player and a right-sided option have been among Martin's priorities for this month.

Steven Benda's lengthy lay-off with a significant knee injury could mean a goalkeeper is also on the wish list to provide competition for Andy Fisher, although Swansea may be able to use an emergency loan to solve that problem.

The versatile Chiedozie Ogbene has been on Swansea's radar for some time

Rotherham's Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene is one of the names on Swansea's wanted list, but the Millers have so far held on to the 25-year-old even though he is out of contract this summer.

Swansea have also shown interest in a loan deal for Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt, although there are plenty of other Championship admirers of the 20-year-old.

It remains to be seen how many - if any - deals are sanctioned by Swansea's American owners.

It may be that movement on incomings depends on whether players depart. Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson have been absent from recent squads as speculation over their futures continues.

Burnley have failed with January offers for Obafemi, who was also a target in August, while there have been no concrete bids for Paterson, despite reports he was close to a move to Coventry.

Meanwhile, having been recalled from a loan at Plymouth, Morgan Whittaker remains at the club after bids from Rangers were rejected, with Martin saying he expects him to stay despite the 22-year-old asking not to be considered for their recent game at Queens Park Rangers.

IN: Morgan Whittaker (recalled from loan), Lewis Webb (end of loan)

OUT: Jordon Garrick (Forest Green, undisclosed), Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham, loan terminated), Fin Stevens (Brentford, loan terminated), Brandon Cooper (Forest Green Rovers, loan), Nathanael Ogbeta (Peterborough, loan)

CARDIFF CITY (21st in the Championship)

Despite being precariously close to the relegation places, Cardiff's priority over the next few days will be to find a new manager.

With Mark Hudson suffering the same fate as predecessor Steve Morison, the Bluebirds are on the hunt for their third boss of the campaign.

Ex-Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi and Valerien Ismael, formerly of Barnsley and West Brom, are two of the names on the shortlist at Cardiff City Stadium, but whoever comes in will have little time to assess what is needed to instigate a turnaround in form.

To add to the issues, while Cardiff have had a full transfer embargo lifted, the ongoing dispute over the transfer of the late Emiliano Sala means they can only bring in free transfers or loan signings.

Regardless, a new number nine is a priority for the club with caretaker manager Dean Whitehead saying last weekend he is involved in the process for the time being and that a deal was close.

Cardiff City want a striker to ease the goalscoring burden on Callum Robinson

There is unlikely to be a flurry of new additions given there were 17 new faces introduced at Cardiff last summer, but they have at least been boosted by defender Mark McGuinness' return from an impressive loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

Any outgoings could depend on how quickly Cardiff's decision-makers can make a managerial appointment.

Throw in the fact Cardiff have now had a postponed game with Luton rearranged for deadline day, and it could make for a frenetic few hours for the Bluebirds on Tuesday.

IN: Mark McGuinness (recalled from loan)

OUT: Max Watters (Barnsley, loan), Ollie Tanner (York, loan), Sean Morrison (Rotherham, free), Niels Nkounkou (Everton, loan terminated)

NEWPORT COUNTY (19th in League Two)

Manager Graham Coughlan recently called the League Two transfer window "crazy" having been outbid for targets.

They included a striker as Newport look for the goal boost to push them away from fourth-tier relegation worries.

They have been linked with a loan move for young Nottingham Forest forward Julian Larsson as well as Wales age-grade and Stoke defender Matt Baker, 19, though County are keeping cards close to their chest for the time being.

They have managed to sign Port Vale midfielder Harry Charsley while Coughlan has recalled academy talents Lewys Twamley and Joe Woodiwiss from loans at Cymru Premier side Pontypridd United having been impressed.

Newport allowed long-serving midfielder Matt Dolan to join Hartlepool

Extra recruits will be needed, however, with a string of loan players being released from their season-long deals early and experienced midfielders Matt Dolan and Robbie Willmott allowed to join Hartlepool and Walsall respectively.

Who knows, with time running out, perhaps Newport could be tempted to sign former Manchester City and Swansea striker Wilfried Bony?

IN: Harry Charsley (Port Vale)

OUT: Matt Dolan (Hartlepool, loan), Robbie Willmott (Walsall, loan), Chanka Zimba (Cardiff, loan terminated), Thierry Nevers (West Ham, loan terminated), Hayden Lindley (Aston Villa, loan terminated)

WREXHAM (1st in the National League)

For a club who have enjoyed their fair share of headlines over the past two years since a certain Hollywood takeover, Wrexham seem set for a quiet January.

That is not entirely surprising given that they moved top of the National League with a 3-0 win over Gateshead and are looking forward to an FA Cup fourth-round tie with Sheffield United, having shocked Coventry in the last round.

Manager Phil Parkinson says he is happy with his squad, while he has the added luxury of being able to continue business beyond the deadline because of Wrexham's non-league status.

Andy Cannon signed for Wrexham on a two-and-a-half-year deal in December

Any sales to EFL clubs must be done by Tuesday, but Parkinson is adamant he will not lose any star players.

Coupled with the expected return to fitness of the likes of Jacob Mendy, Bryce Hosannah and Jordan Davies, that may mean that the deal to sign Hull midfielder Andy Cannon - who played his first league minutes in midweek - will be the only significant winter recruit rubber-stamped by co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

IN: Andy Cannon (Hull)

OUT: Christian Dibble (released)