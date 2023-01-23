Close menu

Nicolas Jackson: Bournemouth agree £20.3m deal for Villarreal forward

Nicolas Jackson playing for Villarreal
Nicolas Jackson has scored three goals in 24 games for Villarreal this season

Bournemouth have agreed a 23m euro (£20.3m) deal with Villarreal for Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson, who can play across the front three, has scored three goals in 24 games in all competitions this season.

The 21-year-old is set to become Bournemouth's second signing of the January window after Dango Ouattara's £20m move from French side Lorient.

The Cherries are 18th in the Premier League after Saturday's draw against Nottingham Forest.

Jackson began his career with Senegalese side Casa Sports before joining Villarreal in 2019, initially playing for the club's B team before making his senior debut in October 2021.

He made his international debut as a substitute against the Netherlands at the World Cup in November.

American businessman Bill Foley, who completed his takeover of Bournemouth last month, has pledged to strengthen boss Gary O'Neil's squad in an attempt to guide them away from the relegation zone.

  • Comment posted by GaryBaldiLFC, today at 14:10

    Bournemouth should Sign Mbappe Bellingham and Van Dijk on 12 year contracts to comply with FFP

  • Comment posted by GaryBaldiLFC, today at 14:10

    Mad move for a young kid...must have aspirations of playing in the championship.....

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 14:05

    We score goals. We score good goals, like Anthony on Saturday.

    The problem is we let in goals. Lots of goals. Especially at set pieces.

    • Reply posted by GaryBaldiLFC, today at 14:12

      GaryBaldiLFC replied:
      Wasn't that the 1st goal scored under O'Neill.....about we score goals.....very few and far far between.

  • Comment posted by i love 2 faart, today at 14:01

    A goal scoring record big fletch would be proud of

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 13:53

    FFP was designed by the executives of Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal to stop Manchester City. Now that City escaped their net these clubs and their pet journalists are not interested in FFP. If they really wanted to protect clubs then there would be a device that limits borrowing.

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 14:02

      for11 replied:
      Think it was designed by UEFA all clubs signed up to it City just ignored it….

  • Comment posted by itsallgonepetetong, today at 13:51

    Interesting signing, Unai Emery is looking for a forward at Villa and wasn't interested in his player from Villarreal. I think if Jackson was good enough Villa would have made an offer. However the cherries need some luck, so good luck with your new forward line.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 13:38

    Who is ever going to be an enemy of the UK dishing out transfer fees like this. 3 goals in 24 games for a forward commands 20 million fee. Chelsea maybe going over 60 million for an Ecuador international who was barely noticed in the world cup finals. Arsenal paid nearly 20 mill for a Poland international who apparently played in the world cup finals. The Cherries though trying to avoid the drop.

  • Comment posted by mudtree, today at 13:37

    The Cherries manage to pick out the Senegalese with the most Bournemouth name possible

  • Comment posted by Leaguefan, today at 13:36

    Another signing towards Hengrrlun “winning” an international men’s tournament of note.
    At least the Bournemouth faithful will be happy🤔

  • Comment posted by man bag, today at 13:30

    The cherries has enough forwards they need a creative midfielder and a strong CDM

    • Reply posted by i love 2 faart, today at 13:57

      i love 2 faart replied:
      They have 2 in Solanke and Moore and Solanke is injured currently. They’ve been playing Christie and billing up front recently. Need firepower big time

  • Comment posted by AFCB_Dave, today at 13:29

    Excellent signing to add to Ouattara, both very fast and direct. Get Solanke back in the middle and that is a very promising front line.

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 13:36

      Leaguefan replied:
      Like Mr Johnson’s.

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 13:24

    Action Jackson

  • Comment posted by Windy M, today at 13:23

    The guy is still young so they signing potential. It does, however, show how insane the transfer market has become, especially in England. No doubt if his stats were better he'd cost double and Chelsea would have signed him so they could loan him out.

  • Comment posted by Bushmonkey Flex, today at 13:22

    Scoring isn’t so much the problem and we’ve just bought Outtara. We need creative midfielder and 2 solid experienced centre backs

  • Comment posted by PlayinInHeels, today at 13:21

    Oh dear Bournemouth, this seems desperate. As someone who spent time in Spain and watched a number of Villarreal games (and reserve games). I can tell you this is not the answer to your problems. Not a bad player, but a long way from great....20million isn't a crazy price for him but you are buying potential, and right now Bournemouth need immediate impacts.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 13:21

    The yellow submarine definitely jettisoned some debris there !

  • Comment posted by robw, today at 13:19

    There’s some impressive maths in this chat, well done everyone.

  • Comment posted by Cam, today at 13:18

    £20m for a player with that record. I’ve got some old tat in the loft, think I might see if Foley is interested.

  • Comment posted by Oreet cha, today at 13:17

    3 goals in 24 games?

    That'll be £20.3m please.

    :rolleyes: :oops: 😬

  • Comment posted by Pepe Pig49, today at 13:17

    That means we’ll have to erect the goalposts again as we’ve not used them much of late!

    • Reply posted by Bushmonkey Flex, today at 13:23

      Bushmonkey Flex replied:
      Doesn’t look like they’ll be a rush given he’s only scored 3

