Jokull Andresson has been at parent club Reading since 2019, but has not made any first-team appearances for the Royals

Goalkeeper Jokull Andresson has returned to Exeter City on a seven-day emergency loan.

Andresson has moved to St James' Park from Championship side Reading to cover an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.

The Icelander, 21, is available for tonight's League One fixture at home to Barnsley.

This is Andresson's third loan spell at the Grecians, after 42 games across previous stints in 2020 and 2021.

His most recent first-team football was 17 matches for Morecambe in League One in the first half of last season.