We want to construct best team in world - Ten Hag

Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag set on making club the world's best

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Erik Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag was appointed as Manchester United manager in April 2022

Erik ten Hag wants to turn Manchester United into the best team in the world, with Marcus Rashford leading that transformation.

The Dutch manager addressed questions about Paris St-Germain's interest in England forward Rashford.

United have triggered the extension on Rashford's contract, which will now not expire until 2024.

"I would say this is the best place [for him] to be because we want to construct the best team," Ten Hag said.

"First in England, then in Europe, then in the world."

Rashford has scored nine goals in nine games since returning from World Cup duty in Qatar.

With 17 goals already this season, the 25-year-old has scored more than Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial - United's next highest scorers - combined.

"I think he understands Manchester United is his club but also, in this environment, he is playing his best football," Ten Hag added.

"This team can help him be in the right position and to score goals, which he is good at.

"He is important for us and if we want to get the success we want, we need him."

United visit Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday (20:00 GMT).

It is a chance for United to bounce back from their last-minute defeat at Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday, the second straight league game in which they have dropped points after conceding late on.

The club have not won a trophy since 2017 and if they fail to end that run this season, it will be their longest period without silverware since the nine-year gap between their 1968 European Cup triumph and the 1977 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Before his side's first visit to the City Ground since their 8-1 triumph in 1999, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came off the bench to score four times, Ten Hag also defended £82m Brazilian winger Antony.

The 22-year-old has not had much of an impact since scoring on his debut against Arsenal on 4 September and at Crystal Palace last week he exchanged insults with Fernandes after the Portuguese midfielder complained about a pass that had rolled out for a goal-kick.

"He is not losing games," Ten Hag said. "He is playing and the team is winning and that already gives a message about how well he is performing.

"He can do better. We want him to be more direct. But the team is performing better if he is on the pitch and that is a good thing."

  • Comment posted by Headingly spirit, at 00:05 25 Jan

    Sir Alex built a dynasty because he was given time. In this era of managers getting the sack if they lose four games in a row, dynasties are harder to build. Ten Hag has made remarkable strides in his short time at Man Utd. I hope the jackals don't start baying for his blood when an inevitable bump in the road comes along.

    • Reply posted by Owen Goal, at 01:34 25 Jan

      Owen Goal replied:
      Lol...

      By definition, you can't have a 'dynasty' of one person !

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, at 22:39 24 Jan

    Don't all the top teams have that exact same idea, to be the best?

    • Reply posted by Ravis88, at 23:02 24 Jan

      Ravis88 replied:
      Shocking isn't it, they all deserve to be there too.

  • Comment posted by lawman, at 22:50 24 Jan

    I like Ten Hag's talk. At the right time.
    I just hope he can talk the talk, and walk the walk.
    He's having a good season so far.
    Let's just keep our feet firmly on the ground.

    • Reply posted by TheLeavesAreHappening, at 23:27 24 Jan

      TheLeavesAreHappening replied:
      Can he chalk the chalk?

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, at 22:35 24 Jan

    Who doesnt want to be the best team in the world? Bit of a non story this.

    • Reply posted by AJ, at 00:22 25 Jan

      AJ replied:
      Utd will need to have a clear out - to have the best squad.

  • Comment posted by delanyo, at 00:08 25 Jan

    As an Arsenal fan, after watching United against us over the weekend, I now know he's doing his words. United are on the path, Old Trackford is brewing something proper. And I really do respect Rashy.

    • Reply posted by Cobalt 21, at 00:15 25 Jan

      Cobalt 21 replied:
      Arsenal are good too, let's hope Utd and Arsenal can keep producing games like the one on the weekend!

  • Comment posted by Word_Volition, at 06:16 25 Jan

    If your goal is building the best team in the world .... Wout Weghorst is not the most auspicious of foundation....

    • Reply posted by Desiderius Erasmus, at 08:34 25 Jan

      Desiderius Erasmus replied:
      True, but Man Utd are having funds withheld by Glazers until sale or part sale completed. Looking at Chelsea's mad spend that may not be a bad thing. 😄

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, at 22:49 24 Jan

    Lofty ambitions, can't fault the man for trying to reach for the moon.
    Whether he has the resources to achieve his dream, is debatable.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, at 23:05 24 Jan

      Woo87 replied:
      Who is questioning Man United's resources? lol something only a yank would say you just don't get it.

  • Comment posted by Arken, at 23:31 24 Jan

    Shouldn't Ten Hag first set his sights on making United the best club in Manchester before he dreams of England, Europe and World domination?

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, at 00:02 25 Jan

      finnharpsman replied:
      If they get to be best in Manchester, they will also be best in the world.

  • Comment posted by Nick, at 23:49 24 Jan

    Not a Man U fan, but why not? Why should not ten Haag realise this ambition? The most famous club in the world, biggest foreign support (shirt sales, sponsorship etc). Owners (for now) milk them but looking for a very profitable way out. Seems to me that if bigger money comes in it is all to play for. ten Haag may well be proved right! (But then again............).

    • Reply posted by scallietears, at 10:11 25 Jan

      scallietears replied:
      Bigger money? You mean to say the club who has spent more than every other needs even more to try and bring success?

  • Comment posted by Mordor Tourism Board, at 23:13 24 Jan

    It takes time to build the best team in the world. Dead wood needs to be weeded out, there needs to be players coming out of the academy. Most importantly there needs to be a cleat, coherent footballing direction that everyone buys into.

    • Reply posted by Sami, at 23:35 24 Jan

      Sami replied:
      Wouldn't the dead wood be chopped out rather than weeded out?

  • Comment posted by David Watts, at 23:17 24 Jan

    Not a Man Utd fan.. Some may laugh at what he said, but nothing is more scary to M Utd’s Northwest rivals than see them become dominant again..As history has shown us, when one empire falls another one will rise up to become the next dominant power..

    • Reply posted by luca, at 09:55 25 Jan

      luca replied:
      If Ten Hag had come out with this comment at the start of this season this comments page would have gone ballistic.
      But most football fans know this guy is good, they know its very possible he can make Manchester United the best team in England, Europe then the world. Hence there are not many posts on this article.

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, at 16:26 25 Jan

    Let's face facts Ten: if you want to be the biggest team in the world your shower better start doing lot more than the paltry three European Titles they have achieved in the last 68 Years!

    • Reply posted by Youll Never Whinge Alone, at 17:52 25 Jan

      Youll Never Whinge Alone replied:
      With the best players in the world. Self deception.

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, at 15:47 25 Jan

    Ten Hag enthusiasts can jump about as much as they please! It took the Seismic event of Rupert Murdoch's SKY to drag them out their TWENTY SIX Year mire languishing TWO Titles behind Everton [9].

    Perhaps Hag has got wind of another Seismic Event around their famous corner that will transform Man U's pitiful slump into mediocrity?

    * * * * * *
    * * *
    Louis van Gaal summed Man U up.

    Commercial FC.

    • Reply posted by Primark Scream, at 18:22 25 Jan

      Primark Scream replied:
      Absolute guff as usual

  • Comment posted by Tom, at 12:44 25 Jan

    Ten Hag is the man we've needed since Sir Alex. Give him time and decent owners and we will be back on our perch lol

    • Reply posted by in my opinion, at 12:56 25 Jan

      in my opinion replied:
      Utd are still on the perch, 20>19

  • Comment posted by Novak Noprob, at 23:29 24 Jan

    ETH will become a legend at OT. The man is showing true class. Transformed Utd on and of the field. Not even half way through creating his team.

    • Reply posted by pepiliverpool, at 23:54 24 Jan

      pepiliverpool replied:
      Mourinho and Solskjaer had a great first season and then…….,

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, at 16:56 25 Jan

    For me this is just classic deflection guff from Hag now that Arsenal have in all essence ended Man U's Title bid.
    Biggest team in the world?
    Biggest spenders & The Biggest debt more like it.
    How they operate at such a loss is a mystery?
    Proper audit wouldn't go amiss.

    • Reply posted by Big Gary, at 17:03 25 Jan

      Big Gary replied:
      Your biggest spenders claim has already been proven wrong and you are well aware that its Spurs who have the biggest debt.

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, at 15:23 25 Jan

    Another Great article from Simon Stone.

    We want to construct best team in world - Ten Hag

    "return to being competitive in the transfer market,"

    Who On God's Given Green Earth are you trying to kid?

    Over the last decade Man U have been the biggest spenders in world football.

    • Reply posted by Big Gary, at 15:27 25 Jan

      Big Gary replied:
      Who On God's Given Green Earth are you trying to kid?

  • Comment posted by Big Gary, at 12:09 25 Jan

    Erik has done a fantastic job turning this club around over the last 6 months but their is a long way to go and a lot more work to do before they can be anywhere near the point where they can call themselves best in the world.

  • Comment posted by Geordie, at 22:36 24 Jan

    Of course he would say that. Stating the obvious

    • Reply posted by MrCrackerJack, at 22:51 24 Jan

      MrCrackerJack replied:
      What’s wrong with that?

  • Comment posted by denis, at 09:50 25 Jan

    You are going to have to get rid of many players from this squad if you are to reach the heights of yore. Too many bang average, overpaid individuals.

    • Reply posted by Yeahbaby, at 10:31 25 Jan

      Yeahbaby replied:
      Not really. All he needs is a few key players. You don't need a team full of world class stars. He has the base in place now.

