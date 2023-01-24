Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Todd Cantwell is at Ibrox looking for a fresh start

Todd Cantwell wants "to leave some of the scars behind" after exiting Norwich City to become Michael Beale's first signing as Rangers manager.

The midfielder says his primary motivations in heading to Ibrox are to win silverware, compete in Europe and have "a manager who believes in me".

Cantwell had not featured for Norwich since November, with David Wagner becoming head coach in January.

"It's a chance to prove a lot of people wrong," the 24-year-old said.

"Sometimes in life you just need a fresh start. For me, the most important thing right now is to get back playing and enjoying my football again.

"I lost touch with that a little bit. For me, and my career, and where I sit right now, having a manager that believes in me, a project where the manager here is building something - that was something that was really important for me."

Cantwell started last season playing for Norwich in the Premier League before ending it on loan helping Bournemouth win promotion back to the top flight as his parent club were relegated.

Asked if this move to Scotland is like hitting the re-set button after some tough times at Norwich in the last few months, Cantwell happily agreed.

"I think I have to take that experience with me," he said. "Obviously you've got to leave some of the scars behind, right, because you can't move forward if you don't allow yourself to.

"I've learned a lot. I've got a good catalogue of experience in terms of good and bad over the last couple of years. That'll shape me into the player I want to be now and in the years to come."

Cantwell revealed that he got "goosebumps" watching Rangers contesting the Europa League final last season and that the "detail" Beale went into in their first conversation convinced him the move north would be a good one.