Courtney Nevin made her senior debut in her native Australia with Western Sydney Wanderers before later moving to Europe with Hammarby IF

Leicester City have signed defender Courtney Nevin on loan from Swedish side Hammarby IF.

The 20-year-old Australia full-back joins the Women's Super League side for the rest of the season.

Nevin said: "It feels really good to be here. Leicester City have so much potential, and I'm excited to get stuck in and work hard for this team."

She began her career with the Western Sydney Wanderers before joining Melbourne Victory in 2021.

A move to Europe with Hammarby followed a year later, where she has made 22 league appearances for the Damallsvenskan club.

The 10-cap international added: "The Swedish league is very similar to the WSL. It's very physical, very technical, and hopefully I can bring those attributes to the team and help get some more points on the table."