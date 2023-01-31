Transfer deadline day: Name the Premier League's 25 most expensive January signings
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
It is almost the end of the January transfer window and that means there could yet be some big last-minute buys heading to the Premier League.
There's already been huge money spent on transfer fees this month, which can often be a bit of a panic for clubs looking to strengthen their bid to finish high up the table, or stave off relegation.
We've put together 25 of the most expensive January transfer signings in the Premier League, can you name them all? You've got six minutes.
Can you name the 25 most expensive January signings?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|25
|24
|23
|22
|21
|20
|19
|18
|17
|16
|15
|14
|13
|12
|11
|10
|9
|8
|7
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment