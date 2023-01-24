Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich1Köln1. FC Köln1

Bayern Munich 1-1 Cologne: Joshua Kimmich rescues point for leaders

Bayern Munich's late goal
Bayern Munich were on course for a first loss since September before their late equaliser

Joshua Kimmich scored a late equaliser for Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at home to Cologne.

Ellyes Skhiri's fourth-minute volley had looked as if it would give Cologne victory.

But Bayern dominated from then on and Kimmich struck from outside the box in stoppage time to rescue a point.

Bayern are four points ahead of RB Leipzig, who moved up to second by thrashing bottom club Schalke 6-1, with Andre Silva scoring twice.

Silva opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Benjamin Henrichs drove in the second eight minutes later.

Silva got his second of the game a minute before the break and Timo Werner added a fourth in first-half stoppage time.

Soichiro Kozuki pulled a goal back in the 56th minute for Schalke but late goals from Dani Olmo and Yussuf Poulsen wrapped up the dominant win.

Leipzig are second on 32 points while Bayern lead the way on 36.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forTelat 82'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forGravenberchat 45'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forMüllerat 68'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forComanat 45'minutes
  • 13Choupo-Moting

Substitutes

  • 11Coman
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 23Blind
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 44Stanisic

Köln

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Schwäbe
  • 2Schmitz
  • 5Soldo
  • 24Chabot
  • 14Hector
  • 8HuseinbasicBooked at 12minsSubstituted forLjubicicat 45'minutes
  • 28Skhiri
  • 37MainaSubstituted forLemperleat 71'minutes
  • 47OlesenSubstituted forMartelat 45'minutes
  • 11KainzSubstituted forSchindlerat 58'minutes
  • 21TiggesSubstituted forSelkeat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horn
  • 6Martel
  • 7Ljubicic
  • 17Schindler
  • 23Adamyan
  • 25Lemperle
  • 27Selke
  • 38Bakatukanda
  • 49Diehl
Referee:
Tobias Stieler
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamKöln
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home25
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, 1. FC Köln 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, 1. FC Köln 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Julian Chabot.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Choupo-Moting.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).

  7. Post update

    Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 1, 1. FC Köln 1. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Ryan Gravenberch tries a through ball, but Eric Choupo-Moting is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Dejan Ljubicic (1. FC Köln).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Alphonso Davies.

  16. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marvin Schwäbe.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München).

  19. Post update

    Julian Chabot (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

Top Stories