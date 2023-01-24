Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

MK Dons centre-back Warren O'Hora has been a fixture of their defence this season with 25 League One appearances

MK Dons centre-back Warren O'Hora is likely to miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a foot injury.

The 23-year-old went off after 30 minutes in the team's goalless draw against Lincoln City on 14 January.

O'Hora has played 34 times for MK Dons so far this season, including 25 times in League One.

"It's a big, big blow for us," head coach Mark Jackson told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Speaking after their defeat by Shrewsbury on Tuesday, Jackson added: "We had to see the specialist on him. He went in for surgery and he's come through successfully so he's on the road to recovery now and he's going to be a big blow for us.

"That's somewhere we need to look in the loan window or transfer market as well now."