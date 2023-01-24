Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin's side suffered arguably the worst defeat in Aberdeen's history

Aberdeen's board of directors is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the future of manager Jim Goodwin following the Scottish Cup defeat by sixth-tier Darvel.

Monday's shock 1-0 loss in Ayrshire intensified the pressure on the 41-year-old Irishman.

Aberdeen have won once in nine games and have slipped to fifth place in the Scottish Premiership.

Monday's defeat followed two other damaging losses within eight days.

A battling 2-1 extra-time defeat to Rangers in the League Cup semi-final was followed by a 5-0 Premiership thrashing by third-top Heart of Midlothian.

But losing to part-time West of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Darvel has been widely touted as the biggest shock in Scottish Cup history given five tiers separate the sides.

What was arguably the worst result in Aberdeen's history comes at the start of the 40th anniversary year of their greatest triumph - the European Cup Winners' Cup final victory against Real Madrid.

Despite describing the Darvel defeat as "embarrassing and humiliating", Goodwin said "I do believe I can turn it around" after agreeing their form "hasn't been good enough" for a club of Aberdeen's stature.

Goodwin was recruited last February on a two-and-a-half year contract from top-flight rivals St Mirren to replace Stephen Glass, who was dismissed 11 months after succeeding Derek McInnes.