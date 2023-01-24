Last updated on .From the section Football

Mark le Tissier was one of the driving forces behind the club's foundation in 2011

Guernsey FC chairman Mark le Tissier has stood down after more than six years in the role.

Le Tissier, one of the founders of the club in 2011, has been replaced as chair by Julia Hands.

She is the owner of a hotel company who are Guernsey FC's shirt sponsors and takes over the club's board with the Green Lions struggling on the pitch.

They are bottom of the Isthmian League South Central table after just three wins from 19 games.

"Quite apart from the sporting challenges on the pitch, the challenges behind the scenes are financial - it's a very expensive business to run, the costs are going up the whole time and we need to keep on top of that," Hands told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I think Mark just wanted a change and to step back a bit.

"We've been sponsoring Guernsey FC for four years now and after four years I wanted a bit more of an active rather than a completely passive role."