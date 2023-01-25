Last updated on .From the section Southend

Southend have 21 National League games to play this season and are in the fifth round of the FA Trophy

Southend United have pulled out of this season's Essex Senior Cup because of fixture congestion resulting from recent postponements.

The four-time winners were due to play Braintree Town, who will now receive a bye to the quarter-finals.

Southend had two games postponed last week because of frozen pitches.

A club statement said they could not go ahead with the Braintree game external-link without "potentially compromising our progress" in National League and the FA Trophy.

Away matches against Oldham Athletic and Maidenhead United on 21 and 24 January were called off because the pitches were deemed unsafe.

And Southend also have a to fit in a rearranged fixture against Dorking Wanderers.

"In all the circumstances, and after much consideration, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the competition," the statement added.

"We would like to wish Braintree the best of luck in the next round against Colchester United, which is due to be played before 11 February."