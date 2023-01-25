Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Riku Danzaki (left) has had two loan spells with Brisbane Roar

Riku Danzaki has arrived in Scotland pending a permanent move to Motherwell from J-League club Consadole Sapporo.

Attacking midfielder Danzaki, who had been on a second loan spell to A-League side Brisbane Roar, was pictured at Glasgow Airport on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old has played 17 times in his latest stint, 12 of them starts, with the side sitting eighth in Australia's top flight.

He is poised to become Well's fourth signing of the January transfer window.

Former Gillingham forward Mikael Mandron, defender Shane Blaney from Sligo Rovers and midfielder Olly Crankshaw on loan from Stockport County have already been added to Steven Hammell's squad.

Having joined Sapporo from high school, Danzaki has made 20 appearances for his parent club and had a loan spell with second-tier JEF United Chiba in between his two in Brisbane.