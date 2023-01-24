Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Both Dion Charles and Elias Kachunga tried to convince Tom Nield it was mistaken identity

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt expects Dion Charles' erroneous red card to be rescinded and Elias Kachunga punished with a ban after Tuesday's League One win over Forest Green Rovers.

Kachunga lashed out at Rovers defender Brandon Cooper, but Charles was dismissed by referee Tom Nield.

Evatt said the incident would also be dealt with internally and called Kachunga's actions "unacceptable".

"Elias has let everybody down," Evatt told BBC Radio Manchester.

"There's quite a lot of that goes on in the box all the time, for the linesman to spot it, is a good spot and you need to be sharp-eyed for that.

"But then obviously to get a player involved and sent-off who was 15 yards away from the incident is baffling.

"We all tried to tell him [the referee], I even walked on the pitch to tell him, but by that stage the linesman was positive it was Dion."

The overturned red card and passing of the suspension to Kachunga will still give Evatt a headache up front.

Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson was ruled out for the season by an ankle injury, and a possible three-game ban for Kachunga would leave Wanderers light on forward power - prompting a late rush for cover in the transfer window.

"Mistakes happen, hopefully it will be rectified," Evatt continued.

"It leaves us a striker light because the likelihood is Elias will get the three game ban and Dion's will be rescinded.

"Me and Mr [technical performance director Chris] Markham are going to be busy the next couple of days."