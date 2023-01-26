Joe Sheehan has been Ipswich head coach since Carla Dickinson stepoped down in February 2019

Last season, Ipswich Town were one of two teams from outside the Women's Super League to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

And they still have a chance of repeating that feat this year as they prepare to take on Lewes for a place in the last 16.

But even though National League South side Ipswich play their league football a level below second-tier Lewes, boss Joe Sheehan sees it as an opportunity for his side to "release the shackles" which can sometimes inhibit performance when points are at stake.

"It's a good opportunity for us to take the game to a team in a league above, a league we are so desperate to be in, to see where we're at, where our players are at, and how they fare against good-level opposition," Sheehan told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"I think they're a direct, physical team who picked up a good win against Southampton at St Mary's [on 15 January] so they'll put us under a lot of pressure and it's a good chance to see if we can plough our way through that type of team, put them away and progress in the competition."

"Ploughing" their way through the opposition should perhaps be second nature to a side nicknamed the Tractor Girls.

But Sheehan's side suffered a setback in the league in their first match of 2023 by losing 1-0 to Portsmouth, only to bounce back positively as they came from behind to win 2-1 at London Bees.

The decisive goal was scored by Sophie Peskett, who has just returned from injury - not that she knew a great deal about it.

"It's sort of come off the side of my face from a corner," she said. "It wasn't the glamorous goal I wanted to be my first goal [of the season] but any goal I score, I'm always happy - they all count.

"I just wanted to get off the mark and I don't really mind how the ball goes in the back of the net. Now I've got off the mark, I can look to keep improving. It's just a start."

Sophie Peskett became Ipswich Town's first professional when she signed a two-year deal in 2021

Peskett, 20, had been sin-binned earlier on following a show of dissent - a punishment introduced at tier three and below in the women's game.

"She actually put us down to 10 for a period so she definitely owed us one and I'm delighted she was able to get the winning goal, albeit off her face," Sheehan added.

He believes the manner of their victory was significant as it had been about three and a half years since they had last come from behind to win a game.

"It's been fortunate that we've been pretty good over that period and put ourselves in front a lot," he said.

Peskett agrees with her manager, adding: "It shows that if we do go behind, we can score two in 10 minutes if we need to. It definitely fills us with momentum and confidence."

Lewes are seventh in the Championship with four wins for 10 games and so 10 places separate them in the women's football pyramid from Ipswich, who are fourth in their division, with at least one game in hand on the three sides above them.

And they have a vastly experienced manager in former Scotland forward Scott Booth, who led Glasgow City to six successive women's league titles north of the border.

Scott Booth's Lewes did not play last weekend because of a frozen pitch at Charltion Athletic

Sheehan believes the main difference between the two squads is mainly "age and experience".

And although his side have home advantage at their AGL Arena home in Felixstowe, he expects Lewes to prove tough opponents despite their league position.

"The way we play, we've really got to get it right because when you become quite expansive, trying to put players in good areas to impact the game in the final third of the pitch, just one sloppy pass or one turnover of possession and suddenly you're up against it," said Sheehan.

"Then you've got to defend the counter and I'm sure teams in the division [above] will be much more effective and efficient in their counter-attacking."

As well as last season's run, Ipswich also reached the fifth round in 2020 and Sheehan says his team have a "special feeling" for the competition.

"We've had some really good cup ties at the AGL, they've always been entertaining and hopefully this Sunday will be no different," he added.

"When we know it's FA Cup week, you get a different feel from the group because we are so keen to perform in a league in which the margin for error is so small.

"This one gives us a chance to release the shackles a little bit, go out there and test ourselves and sometimes we've been at our best when we've been able to do that."

Joe Sheehan was speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk's Connor Bennett