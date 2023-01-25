Last updated on .From the section European Football

Spain beat Italy in the 2021 Nations League semi-final

Spain have been drawn against Italy in the Nations League semi-finals, while hosts the Netherlands will face Croatia.

The ties will be played 14-15 June and the third-place play-off and final on 18 June, with all matches in Rotterdam or Enschede.

Spain beat Italy 2-1 in the semi-finals of the 2021 edition of the competition, before losing to France in the final.

The Netherlands were beaten finalists in 2019, hosts Portugal winning 1-0.

Finals draw

*all kick-off times BST

Semi-finals

Netherlands v Croatia, 19:45, 14 June, De Kuip, Rotterdam

Spain v Italy, 19:45, 15 June, FC Twente Stadium, Enschede

Third-place play-off

Netherlands/Croatia v Spain/Italy, 14:00, 18 June, FC Twente Stadium, Enschede

Final

Netherlands/Croatia v Spain/Italy, 19:45, 18 June, De Kuip, Rotterdam