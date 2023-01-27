Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Michael Flynn's Newport proved too strong for Claude Puel's Leicester when he last encountered the Foxes four years ago

Walsall manager Michael Flynn made FA Cup upsets pretty much the norm in his previous job as manager of Newport County.

He enjoyed wins over Leeds United and Middlesbrough.Tottenham were taken to a Wembley replay thanks only to a late Harry Kane equaliser. And defeat by Brighton only came on penalties.

But Flynn's finest hour was surely beating Leicester City in the third round at Rodney Parade in January 2019. On Saturday Flynn is hoping that cup lightning can strike twice.

League Two Walsall, looking to make the fifth round for the first time in 20 years, are up against 2021 FA Cup winners Leicester at Bescot.

"Everyone knows the gaffer's FA Cup record," grins defender Liam Gordon, the Saddlers' summer signing from Bolton.

"Certainly everyone here. I even knew it before I came here.

"But it's something I wanted to do too," adds Gordon, who had never even won a single cup-tie before this season. "I've not had a cup run before and it's nice we're on one now."

Away wins at Wycombe and Stockport, either side of a home win over Carlisle United have thrown up the reward of Brendan Rodgers' Foxes.

The soaring Saddlers, with only one defeat in 13 games in all competitions, are up against a faltering Leicester side whose only win in their last seven matches was the 1-0 triumph at another League Two side Gillingham in the third round.

Brendan Rodgers led Leicester City to FA Cup glory at the expense of one of his former clubs Chelsea at Wembley in 2021

But, in Rodgers, Saddlers boss Flynn will be pitting his wits against a man who has become accustomed to success.

Rodgers might have left Liverpool without a trophy in 2015, but he then made up for it at Celtic, before that memorable Youri Tielemans-inspired triumph in front of a limited 20,000 crowd at Wembley.

"This club winning the FA Cup for the first time was an iconic day," Rodgers told BBC Sport. "We now feel a special responsibility to this competition.

"Like all teams playing against Premier League sides, Walsall will want to create a shock. But we're prepared for that.

"It's the challenge. We saw that response from playing Gillingham. For the likes of us, we guard against any complacency. And the players in the main have been very good at that.

"Michael Flynn's team will be very competitive. But we need to have that focus and concentration there and hopefully our talent will come through."

"We're on a wonderful run," Flynn told BBC Radio WM. "All the credit's got to go to the players. And now we have a big day ahead of us.

"But we're not arrogant. We know we can improve.

"I believe in myself and my assistant Wayne Hatswell and what we do. We have a good winning ratio at the two clubs we've been at.

"We've never been close to having a big budget. We have a competitive budget here and at Newport it was less."

Michael Flynn, who will be taking charge of his 300th game in management, has won 20 of his 48 games in charge as Walsall boss

Walsall skipper Donervon Daniels, who began his career just up the road at West Bromwich Albion when they were in the top flight, is trying to keep a lid on the excitement.

"These are the games you dream of playing in. A Premier League side in front of a big crowd," the 29-year-old said.

"A few of the boys were hopeful that Leicester would not play their strongest team.

"But if you're a manager and you're in a vulnerable position and not doing as well as you can, every game is an opportunity to start that good run.

"So I'm assuming that Leicester are going to come with all their amazing talents and give it their best shot."

Daniels leads a dressing room containing two players who, along with Flynn, were part of Newport's success against Leicester - on-loan midfielder Robbie Willmott, who made his Saddlers debut in the third round win at Stockport and striker Jamille Matt, who is cup-tied.

"It's not just luck the gaffer having these runs in the cup," he said.

"There's clearly something he and the coaching stuff do right to keep having such success."

Donervon Daniels has made 47 appearances for Walsall since signing from Crewe

Matt was in fact one of the goalscorers when Newport beat Leicester 2-1 four years ago.

"It was a deserved victory that day," said Flynn. "That's my one main recollection from it.

"We'd beaten Leeds the year before and drawn with Tottenham - and then had the replay at Wembley. So we were in quite familiar territory in terms of facing a top club.

"But, on the night, it was unbelievable. Seeing Gary Lineker there in the studio and being interviewed by Glenn Hoddle before the game. Seeing those kind of people down at the football club was special.

"And the money was vitally important for the club."

Just as it will be again on Saturday lunchtime.

"I can't underestimate the importance of getting a Premier League club at home," added Flynn. "Days like this can start a whole new generation of fans.

"Let's hope we can get some of them to love Walsall and want to become regulars."

Walsall's third round matchwinners

After winning 2-0 at Wycombe in round one, then 2-1 at home to Carlisle with two late goals in the second round, Danny Johnson put Walsall ahead in the 63rd minute at Stockport as the Saddlers tried to avenge their 2-0 league defeat at Edgeley Park on 29 December.

Danny Johnson put Walsall 1-0 up at Stockport

Paddy Madden then equalised in the 88th minute. But, five minutes into added time, he brought down Liam Kinsella in the penalty area.

And it almost seemed like it was too good to be true when Andy Williams scored the winner from the spot to set up Saturday's tie when the Saddlers will be attempting to continue Flynn's incredible record in the competition.

Newport County boss Michael Flynn and defenders Liam Gordon and Donervon Daniels were talking to BBC Radio WM's Richard Wilford.