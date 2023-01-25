Last updated on .From the section Derby

Jason Knight has scored two goals in 29 appearances for Derby this season

Derby County boss Paul Warne says Jason Knight is the player he would choose to be reincarnated as after the midfielder helped the Rams overcome Port Vale.

It was Derby's sixth successive win and means their only defeat in 19 games in all competitions was a penalty shootout loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Warne said Derby had to "roll up their sleeves" in Tuesday's comeback win and praised Knight's influence.

"He's an absolute joy to watch," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"Knighty, for me, is my favoured 10 because he gives you so much in and out of possession.

"In fairness, when I watch the game back there will be little things that he does that I didn't even notice."

Warne carved out a 15-year professional career as a player, spending much of it in Rotherham's midfield, but sees in 21-year-old Knight something he envies as a footballer.

Crucially, the Republic of Ireland international provides the character and effort in the middle the the park that Warne wants from his Derby team.

Knight has been instrumental in the East Midlands club's recent surge in form which has seen them rise to fourth in the League One table under Warne, who took the helm at Pride Park in September.

"If I had my career again I'd like to come back as him," Warne said.

"It's his effort, what he tries to do for the team, how hard he works and how determined he is to win.

"Sometimes games come down to determination and effort and tonight we probably edged it and got the win I thought we deserved.

"Even at the end he is winning the ball, taking it into the corner. It feels more like my team when he is in it, that's the truth."

David McGoldrick and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing goals in the final three minutes of normal time ensured Derby moved to within eight points of the automatic promotion places, having beaten fellow contenders Bolton three days earlier.

"I asked them to play like gladiators tonight before they went out," Warne said.

"They scored a goal with three minutes left of normal time but they wanted to restart the game because they could smell blood.

"Our lads played three days ago but they were still running, still going, and it's testament to them as humans but also to the whole physical team here who are keeping them going."