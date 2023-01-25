Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Forest Green are currently bottom of League One having won just five matches this season

Forest Green Rovers part company with head coach Ian Burchnall, with the club bottom of League One.

Ex-Notts County boss Burchnall was appointed in May, after the departure of Rob Edwards to Watford and Forest Green's promotion to League One.

However, they have won just five of their 28 league matches this season and are four points from safety.

"The challenge was greater than I could have thought coming in," Burchnall said in a statement.

More to follow.