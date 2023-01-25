Ian Burchnall: Forest Green Rovers part company with head coach
Last updated on .From the section Forest Green
Forest Green Rovers part company with head coach Ian Burchnall, with the club bottom of League One.
Ex-Notts County boss Burchnall was appointed in May, after the departure of Rob Edwards to Watford and Forest Green's promotion to League One.
However, they have won just five of their 28 league matches this season and are four points from safety.
"The challenge was greater than I could have thought coming in," Burchnall said in a statement.
More to follow.