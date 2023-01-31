Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Nicolas Raskin scored for Belgium Under-21s against Scotland in November 2021

Rangers have completed the signing of Belgium Under-21 midfielder Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege.

The 21-year-old, who has scored once in 18 games this season, has signed for an undisclosed fee on a long-term contract, subject to a work permit.

He is Michael Beale's second signing following the arrival of Todd Cantwell.

"I feel very excited to be here and very proud to join a very big club. I'm looking forward to playing at Ibrox," said Raskin.

"The manager convinced me to come because I had a few other offers. I wanted to come here because I feel that the manager can improve me."

Born in Liege, he began his career at Standard but made moves as a youth player to Anderlecht and Gent before returning in 2019 to his first club, for whom he has made 96 appearances in all competitions.

Raskin, who will wear the number 43 shirt, had been linked with a move to several other European clubs during the January transfer window with his Liege contract expiring in the summer.

"As a football club, Nicolas is a player that we have tracked for a long time and we are very pleased to welcome him and his family to Rangers," said Beale.

"He is a young player that has already amassed good experience in domestic and European competition. I am looking forward to working with him closely and integrating him into our team."

Raskin played against Rangers in December 2020 when he came off the bench in a 3-2 win for the Ibrox side in the Europa League group stage.