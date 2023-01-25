Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Lyle Foster has scored one goal in nine international appearances for South Africa

Burnley have signed South Africa forward Lyle Foster from Belgian side KVC Westerlo on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old moves to England after playing in South Africa for Orlando Pirates, France with Monaco, Portugal with Vitoria Guimaraes and Belgium with Cercle Brugge and Westerlo.

He scored eight goals in 22 games for Westerlo this season.

Foster said joining Vincent Kompany's Clarets is "a dream".

Talking to the club website, he added: "From the moment I heard that there was interest from Burnley, my heart and my head were set on the club."

Foster joins a Burnley side that are five points clear at the top of the Championship after 28 games.

