Eamonn Brophy has been starved of game time with St Mirren

Striker Eamonn Brophy has joined Ross County on loan from Scottish Premiership rivals St Mirren until the end of the season.

Only one of the 26-year-old's 14 appearances this season have come in the starting line-up.

Now he switches from the side sitting seventh to one trying to lift themselves off the foot of the table.

County manager Malky Mackay thinks Brophy's "experience" will be "a big asset" and "add something different".

"Eamonn is proven at this level and has consistently performed in the Premiership for several years, which has also seen him recognised at international level," he told his club website.

"Eamonn is also a player I got to know well through his youth caps with Scotland, so I know the qualities he has."

Brophy, capped once for Scotland, played in the top-flight with Hamilton Academical and Kilmarnock, moving from the Ayrshire club to St Mirren in 2021.

However, he has fallen out of favour under manager Stephen Robinson after scoring just eight goals in 56 appearances.

The Buddies boss told the Paisley club's website: "In an ideal world, we would have liked to have had Eamonn stay, but given he hasn't been playing regularly, this is a good opportunity for him to go and get game time and, as a club, we also have to consider the financial aspects of the deal."

Earlier this month, Robinson revealed that St Mirren had "put procedures in place" to reduce costs following a £1.6m loss for the year to May 2022.

Brophy will be ineligible to face his parent club when County visit the SMiSA Stadium on league duty on Saturday 18 February.

His departure to Dingwall coincides with loan decisions over two fellow St Mirren strikers.

Lewis Jamieson, the 20-year-old who has scored eight goals 19 appearances on loan to League 1 side Airdrieonians, has been recalled, while Toyosi Olusanya, the 25-year-old summer arrival from Middlesbrough, has joined Championship outfit Arbroath until the summer.

Meanwhile, defender Marcus Fraser has signed a two-year contract extension with St Mirren with his deal now due to expire in 2025.