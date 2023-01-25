Bristol City Women v Manchester City Women

Goal! Bristol City Women 0, Manchester City Women 2. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Filippa Angeldahl.
Line-ups
Bristol City Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Clark
- 3Cataldo
- 4Layzell
- 14Bruce
- 2Powell
- 10Bull
- 16Syme
- 29Ward
- 8Boddy
- 7Harrison
- 9Hayles
Substitutes
- 1Bentley
- 11Hutton
- 17Slocombe
- 20Wilde
- 22Greenslade
- 27Woolley
- 28Teisar
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 22MacIver
- 2Casparij
- 6Houghton
- 4Aleixandri
- 5Greenwood
- 12Angeldahl
- 25Hasegawa
- 8Fowler
- 13Raso
- 21Shaw
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 1Roebuck
- 7Coombs
- 9Kelly
- 10Castellanos
- 15Ouahabi
- 30Mace
- 33Kennedy
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Thomas Kirk
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home18%
- Away82%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Goal! Bristol City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.
Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Mari Ward (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Olivia Clark.
Attempt saved. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.