The FA Women's League Cup - Quarter-finals
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Chelsea Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Korpela
  • 5Bartrip
  • 4Turner
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 24Spence
  • 25Summanen
  • 6Harrop
  • 20Iwabuchi
  • 19England
  • 23Ayane

Substitutes

  • 7Naz
  • 9Karczewska
  • 13Ale
  • 15James
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Musovic
  • 15Périsset
  • 26Buchanan
  • 4Bright
  • 7Carter
  • 5Ingle
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 10James
  • 28Cankovic
  • 11Reiten
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 13Svitková
  • 14Kirby
  • 16Eriksson
  • 17Fleming
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 21Charles
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).

  3. Post update

    Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Women).

  5. Post update

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women42205329
2Man Utd Women422011568
3Durham Women41216607
4Everton Women41126605
5Sheffield United Women4013412-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women44001201212
2Liverpool Women43016249
3Leicester City Women42028536
4Sunderland Ladies300309-90
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women31204226
2Brighton Women31114405
3London City Lionesses31115504
4B'ham City Women310246-23

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women32016246
2Lewes Women32016246
3Charlton Athletic Women32014316
4Crystal Palace Women3003110-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women33008269
2Reading Women32018266
3Coventry United Ladies310239-63
4Southampton F.C. Women300306-60
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

