Tottenham Hotspur Women v Chelsea Women

Attempt saved. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0
Last updated on .From the section Football
Formation 3-4-3
Formation 4-2-3-1
Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).
Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Women).
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Aston Villa Women
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|9
|2
|Man Utd Women
|4
|2
|2
|0
|11
|5
|6
|8
|3
|Durham Women
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|7
|4
|Everton Women
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|5
|5
|Sheffield United Women
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|12
|-8
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City Women
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0
|12
|12
|2
|Liverpool Women
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|9
|3
|Leicester City Women
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|5
|3
|6
|4
|Sunderland Ladies
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|-9
|0
|5
|Blackburn Ladies
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10
|-10
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|West Ham Women
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|Brighton Women
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|3
|London City Lionesses
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|4
|B'ham City Women
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bristol City Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|6
|2
|Lewes Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|6
|3
|Charlton Athletic Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|4
|Crystal Palace Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Tottenham Women
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|2
|Reading Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|2
|6
|6
|3
|Coventry United Ladies
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|3
|4
|Southampton F.C. Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|-6
|0