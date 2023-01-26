Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal have won the League Cup five times with their last success coming in 2018

Arsenal beat Aston Villa to set up a home Continental League Cup semi-final tie against holders Manchester City.

Frida Maanum scored the first with a low strike from 15 yards after 29 minutes and made it 2-0 when she shot into the top corner after the restart.

Maanum then got an assist as she played a pass to Caitlin Foord, who added a third goal with a calm finish.

Villa's side included ex-Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs, but her new team were comfortably outclassed.

The semi-final draw took place earlier on Thursday with West Ham set to play Chelsea in the other tie.

The matches will be held on 8 or 9 February.

Arsenal's WSL game at Brighton on Sunday was postponed because of a frozen pitch and this match was able to go ahead after a midday pitch inspection at Meadow Park.

The hosts dominated and, after Maanum's first goal, had chances to increase their lead but Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton twice did well to save shots from Kim Little.

But a second goal was coming and a poor throw-in from Villa saw them lose possession with Maanum producing a superb strike for her 10th goal in 15 games.

The Norwegian then set up Foord to score the third. Debutant Victoria Pelova had a chance to add a fourth but saw her shot saved by Hampton.

Villa's best chances fell to Kirsty Hanson, but she failed to test Canada international goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo, making her Gunners debut after joining from Swedish side Vittsjo GIK earlier this month.