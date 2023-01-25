Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says Jim Goodwin will be in charge for Saturday's game against Hibernian but demanded an "immediate response" to the shock Scottish Cup defeat by Darvel.

The club's board met on Wednesday to discuss Goodwin's future after a run of one win in nine outings.

Cormack says the board had a "full and frank meeting" with the manager but said he has the squad's support.

There were no assurances given beyond the Hibs game.

"The football monitoring board, comprising Stewart Milne, Willie Garner, Steven Gunn and me, have now had a full and frank meeting with Jim," Cormack said in a statement.

"It wasn't an easy conversation, but necessary after the overall poor results since the World Cup break.

"From our wider discussions over the last two days, we believe that the senior players and the squad are behind the manager. Combined with our discussions at today's meeting, Jim will be in the dug-out on Saturday.

"However, to be clear, Jim has been left in no doubt that the board and the fans are seeking an immediate response from him and the players."

Monday's shock 1-0 loss to sixth-tier Darvel intensified the pressure on the 41-year-old Irishman and followed two other damaging losses within eight days.

A battling 2-1 extra-time defeat to Rangers in the League Cup semi-final was followed by a 5-0 Premiership thrashing by third-place Hearts, which was a fifth league defeat in seven games since the World Cup.

But losing to part-time West of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Darvel - which Cormack described as "totally unacceptable" - has been widely touted as the biggest shock in Scottish Cup history given five tiers separate the sides.

What was arguably the worst result in Aberdeen's history comes at the start of the 40th anniversary year of their greatest triumph - the European Cup Winners' Cup final victory against Real Madrid.

Goodwin was recruited last February on a two-and-a-half year contract from top-flight rivals St Mirren to replace Stephen Glass, who was dismissed 11 months after succeeding Derek McInnes.