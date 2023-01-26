Scottish Cup: Darvel v Falkirk & Hamilton v Hearts to be shown on BBC Scotland
Scottish Cup giant killers Darvel will have their last-16 tie against Falkirk shown live on BBC Scotland, along with Hearts' visit to Hamilton Academical.
Sixth-tier Darvel, who produced a stunning upset by knocking out Aberdeen, will host League 1 Falkirk on Monday 13 February at 19:45 GMT.
Championship strugglers Hamilton host Hearts the Friday before at 19:45.
Both games will be shown live on BBC Scotland, iPlayer and online.
Broadcaster Viaplay will show Celtic's home tie with St Mirren on Saturday 11 February (17:30), and Championship side Partick Thistle's visit to Ibrox to play Rangers on Sunday (16:00).