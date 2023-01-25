Barnsley are sixth in League One

Barnsley have written to the English Football League after Tuesday's game at Exeter City was postponed because of a frozen pitch just over three hours before it was due to kick off.

Referee Darren Handley deemed the playing surface unsafe at 16:30 GMT.

The Tykes said in a statement that "more consideration" should have been given to travelling supporters, with the two clubs 261 miles apart.

No date has yet been set for the rearranged League One fixture.

"Hundreds of Barnsley fans invested a lot of time and money only for the match to be postponed," the League One club said in a statement. external-link

"Furthermore, our first-team players and coaching staff travelled down to Exeter the day before the match for optimal preparation. However, this financial sacrifice appeared to be made in vain due to the late communication from authorities.

"During what are tough economic times for the football club, expenditure undertaken on trips such as these are big investments and cannot afford to be wasted. Scenarios that arise, such as those seen on Tuesday afternoon, can be avoided with more stringent and clear protocol."

The EFL say they are in discussions with both clubs and PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited).

League Two side Barrow have also complained after they had a recent fixture called off shortly before kick off because of a frozen pitch.