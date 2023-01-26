Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Dion Charles (centre) pleaded his innocence while his Bolton team-mate Elias Kachunga stayed on the field

Bolton have been successful in their appeal against striker Dion Charles' red card in the 1-0 win over Forest Green on Tuesday.

Charles was erroneously sent off after team-mate Elias Kachunga had lashed out at Rovers defender Brandon Cooper.

The three-match ban has now been passed to forward Kachunga instead.

"He's really sorry for his actions. It's very out of character and he knows he has let everyone down," boss Ian Evatt told BBC Radio Manchester.

"The second part of this is that footballers are human beings and when they step out on the grass you don't know what is going on in their personal lives and sometimes I don't either.

"Elias has had some upset in his personal life that he shared with me post Tuesday and the tirade of abuse he has received online is just disgusting to be honest and it has really upset him.

"Professional criticism is fine, we put ourselves there everyday for that, but when things become personal it's very upsetting.

"We'll make sure he gets all of the support he needs."