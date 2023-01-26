Former Hartlepool assistant Michael Nelson has been in interim charge of Scunthorpe since November

Wednesday proved to be a landmark day for Scunthorpe United in more ways than one.

The beleaguered National League strugglers, subject of a winding-up petition from HM Revenue and Customs and under a transfer embargo, found out the club had been taken over while on the bus to their away game at Halifax.

Buoyed by the good news, the Iron promptly went and won 1-0 to give them their first victory on the road since 26 December 2021.

The victory moved the Lincolnshire side, who were relegated from the EFL after 72 years last season, off the foot of the table and to within five points of safety.

"It's massive to get the monkey off our back. Now we have another box to tick and that is to get back-to-back wins," interim manager Michael Nelson told BBC Radio Humberside.

"I'm really pleased. Pleased that what we worked on on Monday and Tuesday came out on the pitch.

"I told them they were going to have to do the nasty side of things and I think a lot of the young players played beyond their years."

David Hilton's takeover of the club has ended Peter Swann's 10-year spell as owner of the Glanford Park side.

Swann had been looking to sell the club for some time and anger at his ownership saw some some fans invade the pitch during the home defeat by Woking earlier this month.

Former Hartlepool and Barnet defender Nelson has won two and drawn one of his eight games in charge and is hopeful he has done enough to get the job on a permanent basis.

"I haven't spoken to anyone yet. I was solely focused on the football side of it," he said.

"I think I have developed the team and the group as individuals. Yes, I would like the job permanently but it is not my decision at the end of the day."

Victory at home to Bromley on Saturday would help further Nelson's cause and also give Scunthorpe successive league wins for the first time in almost two years.