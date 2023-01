Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cwmbran Celtic will host holders The New Saints in the Welsh Cup quarter finals after a 3-2 win over Penydarren BGC.

Andrew Larcombe scored two goals in two minutes to give Celtic a 2-0 lead inside the opening 12 minutes.

Dominic Connor added a third four minutes later to put the Cymru South side firmly in control.

Alex Long and substitute George Kabza replied for Penydarren in the second half.

