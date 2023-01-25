Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Nisbet, Millwall, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Gossip

Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet is expected to complete a move from Hibernian to Millwall in the next 24 hours. (Record)external-link

Hibs' Nisbet should take the chance to join Millwall, says Paul Hartley, who featured for both clubs. (Record)external-link

Rocky Bushiri looks increasingly likely to have broken his leg, complicating Hibernian's potential sell of fellow central defender Ryan Porteous.(Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Defender Filip Helander can still be an asset for Rangers, says manager Michael Beale, with the Swede up to three months away from a return from injury and his contract coming to an end in the summer. (Sun)external-link

Helander has "to prove a couple of things to himself more than anything else", believes Beale.(Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Celtic defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor have been spotted in training following recent injuries. (Sun)external-link

Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath says Celtic will come up against a different Tangerines side to the one the Scottish champions beat 9-0 at Tannadice earlier in the season when the teams meet on Tayside on Sunday. (Record)external-link

Aberdeen's players must show on the pitch they back manager Jim Goodwin, says former club captain Richard Foster.(Sun)external-link

The back page of the Scottish edition of The Times on 260123The back page of the Courier on 260123
