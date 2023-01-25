Scottish Gossip: Nisbet, Millwall, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet is expected to complete a move from Hibernian to Millwall in the next 24 hours. (Record)
Hibs' Nisbet should take the chance to join Millwall, says Paul Hartley, who featured for both clubs. (Record)
Rocky Bushiri looks increasingly likely to have broken his leg, complicating Hibernian's potential sell of fellow central defender Ryan Porteous.(Scotsman - subscription required)
Defender Filip Helander can still be an asset for Rangers, says manager Michael Beale, with the Swede up to three months away from a return from injury and his contract coming to an end in the summer. (Sun)
Helander has "to prove a couple of things to himself more than anything else", believes Beale.(Scotsman - subscription required)
Celtic defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor have been spotted in training following recent injuries. (Sun)
Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath says Celtic will come up against a different Tangerines side to the one the Scottish champions beat 9-0 at Tannadice earlier in the season when the teams meet on Tayside on Sunday. (Record)
Aberdeen's players must show on the pitch they back manager Jim Goodwin, says former club captain Richard Foster.(Sun)