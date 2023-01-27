Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have turned down Atlanta United's offer of taking striker Giorgos Giakoumakis on loan, with the Scottish champions having a £4m bid on the table from Urawa Red Diamonds. (Record) external-link

New Celtic forward Oh Hyeongyu warns Dundee United he wants to make "a good impression on my debut and make it a match that no one will be able to forget". (Express) external-link

Dundee United remain in the market for potential arrivals but head coach Liam Fox is willing to end the January transfer window without and new signings. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Rangers have had a bid turned down for midfielder Nicolas Raskin, with Standard Liege wanting £1.5m for the Belgian. (Sun) external-link

Standard Liege and Rangers remain in talks over Raskin, 21. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Rangers forward Andy Little expects new midfielder Todd Cantwell to take weeks to get up to speed, and the same for Raskin if he also signs on at Ibrox. (Express) external-link

Wigan want former Hibs head coach Shaun Maloney to replace Kolo Toure as manager. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet is close to completing a move to Millwall worth in excess of £2m. (Express) external-link

With Nisbet's impeding exit and defender Ryan Porteous' proposed move to Watford, Hibs are expected to bank £3m and neither player will face Aberdeen on Saturday. (Record) external-link

But Porteous could yet make his final Hibs appearance against the Dons. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Aberdeen forward Billy Dodds says the current squad will not be allowed to forget their part in the Scottish Cup defeat by Darvel. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Ex-Aberdeen player Frank McDougall says his former Dons boss Sir Alex Ferguson would have made the players walk home from Darvel if they had lost Monday's match as the current side did. (Sun) external-link

McDougall believes Goodwin is lucky to still be in a job but lays the blame for Monday's loss at the feet of the Aberdeen players. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson criticises the Aberdeen board after they demanded instant improvement under Goodwin. (Record) external-link