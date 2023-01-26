Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Michail Antonio is West Ham's record Premier League scorer with 58 goals

Michail Antonio says there is a possibility he could leave West Ham in the January transfer window.

Antonio, 32, who joined the Hammers from Nottingham Forest for £7m in 2015, confirmed he had been in contact with other clubs.

Speaking on The Footballer's Football Podcast, the forward said: "Honestly, I've not ruled anything out. That's all I can say.

"Nothing has been ruled out. There are talks, so whatever happens, happens."

Antonio became West Ham's top scorer in the Premier League in August 2021 with his 48th top-flight goal breaking Paolo di Canio's club record.

He has been linked with Julen Lopetegui's Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as a loan move to Chelsea.

Reports suggest West Ham are open to selling external-link the Jamaica international, but do not want to loan him out.

David Moyes' side have found themselves in a relegation fight this season but lifted themselves out of the bottom three last weekend with a win over fellow strugglers Everton.

Antonio has scored four goals and provided three assists in all competitions so far and last week said the Hammers' transition into a team that could compete for a Champions League place was not working.

'I'll definitely be upset if I leave'

The forward said it had been a "very difficult" campaign for him personally but could not say which teams he has spoken to - and leaving West Ham would be tough.

"I've been here for eight-and-a-half years now, become top goalscorer for the club and I've loved every moment of it," said Antonio.

"Every single moment is somewhere close to my heart and I'll always be looking out for it. I love the fans, I've loved my time at West Ham.

"It's just one of those things. I'm not saying goodbye, I'm saying basically, if it happens, it happens and if it doesn't, it doesn't.

"I won't be upset about staying and I'll definitely be upset if I leave because obviously I've enjoyed my time here, but football is football.

"Players move, players stay and eight-and-a-half years at one club, I would never have thought of it because before I came to West Ham the most I stayed at a club was two years.

"I've still got a year and a half here. I can't say I'm going because I've still got a year and a half left at the club."

West Ham face Derby County in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Monday at 19:45 GMT.