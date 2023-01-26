Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Sorba Thomas impressed with Huddersfield having moved up to the Championship from non-league

Blackburn Rovers have signed winger Sorba Thomas from fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old Wales international had played 25 games for the Terriers this season with Danny Schofield - and then Mark Fotheringham - in charge.

Thomas, who was in West Ham's academy and spent five years with Boreham Wood, has 11 goals in 169 career games.

"Sorba is a game-changer," director of football Gregg Broughton said. external-link

"His delivery and chance creation is excellent, both from open play and set-pieces, and he also has the pace to stretch a game."

Town boss Fotheringham added: "Sorba is still a young player who is only in his second full season of professional football at this level, and adding consistency to his performances is something that will come with time.

"Given our focus of staying in the division, we need players who are ready to perform straightaway, so it is the best thing for both ourselves and Sorba that he goes out to try and find more regular minutes elsewhere."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.