The bulk of Demitri Mitchell's 98 appearances came during a 16-month spell at Blackpool

Exeter City have signed Hibernian's Demetri Mitchell on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old, who can play at left-back or left wing, has agreed an 18-month contract at St James Park.

He is the second player to join the League One side this month, after Newcastle's Joe White moved to the club on loan for the rest of the season.

He links up with Exeter boss Gary Caldwell for the second time, after he coached Mitchell when he was assistant manager at Hibernian.

The former Manchester United youngster moved to Hibs from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee a year ago, but has struggled to break into the side.

He started in just one of his three appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season, and has made just 10 appearances for the club.

He was part of the Blackpool side that won the League One play-off final in 2021 and played 13 times in the Championship the following season.

The former Hearts loanee's sole appearance for Manchester United came in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on the final day of the 2016-17 season.

"He's a player I've worked with individually when he was leaving Manchester United, I did some one-to-one work with him and I know the player and the person really well," Caldwell told BBC Sport.

"I was a big part of taking him to Hibs when I was working with Shaun Maloney, when I was up in Scotland, and he's a player I think can provide great quality anywhere on the left-hand side.

"He's somebody we've been chasing for most of the window and we're delighted to get him in.

"He's had time in this league and the Championship and then he's gone up to Scotland, so he's had a lot of different experiences now that put him in a good place to really come and impact this league and provide real competition for places."

