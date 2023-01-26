Last updated on .From the section Welsh

David Edwards scored three goals in 43 appearances for Wales between 2007 and 2017

Ex-Wales midfielder David Edwards will play in his first ever Cup final when Bala Town face holders Connah's Quay Nomads in the Nathaniel MG Cup.

Welsh domestic football's first trophy of the season will be the prize on Saturday at Cefn Druids' The Rock.

Edwards, a member of Wales' Euro 2016, joined the Bala in June 2021 following his release by Shrewsbury Town.

"I'm nearly 37, played for over 20 years and I'm playing my first ever cup final," he said.

"I'm looking forward to it - it will be a tough game."

Nomads have won the last two editions of the competition, winning last year's competition after success in 2020 before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Flintshire side beat Cardiff Met 10-9 in an epic penalty shoot-out in last season's final.

Bala will be hoping it will be third time lucky for the in the final, losing previously in 2014 and 2015.

In the Cymru Premier, second placed Nomads are four points ahead of Colin Caton's team, who are fourth, ahead of the second phase of the campaign.

The sides played out a goalless draw at Bala earlier this month while Neil Gibson's Nomads won 1-0 at Deeside Stadium courtesy of Ryan Stratulis' goal in August.

Connah's Quay go into Saturday's final on the back of a 21 game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Bala have not appeared in a domestic Welsh final since winning the Welsh Cup in 2017.

Edwards, who also played for Luton Town and Wolves during his career, is enjoying his time with the club which is based in a town with a population of under 2,000.

"It's such a small community and how they are in the position they are in, how they are playing in Europe most seasons - it's amazing," Edwards told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"When you drive through Bala and you see the population and it's such a wonderful community and the owners and all the people who work behind the scenes, all voluntary, they do the most amazing job.

"And I think for us to win the cup it would mean so much to them and it would really make the season for them.

"So I'm really motivated to do well for them, but on a personal note to play in my first cup final and hopefully win it, that'll be special as well."