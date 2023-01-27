Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Burley's announcement of new signing Lyle Foster went viral on Twitter

The bar continues to rise when it comes to player transfer announcement videos, with Burnley's latest catapulted on to the Hollywood stage.

Shrek provided the inspiration to announce South African striker Lyle Foster's arrival at Turf Moor on Wednesday, and the video has had more than 6.4 million Twitter views already.

Among the thousands of replies was one from Universal Pictures - complimenting the Championship leaders on their announcement.

The admin of Burnley's Twitter account responded by praising the film production company for their franchise.

It's not the first time Burnley have had brushes with Hollywood in their announcements.

Jurassic Park provided the backdrop for their first viral announcement video - the introduction of 6ft 6in striker Wout Weghorst back in January 2022.

Since then, we've seen a long line of themed announcements incorporating blockbusters from Toy Story to Minions.

There's also a clear passion for gameshows from the team behind the scenes, with Deal or no Deal and the Generation Game also providing inspiration.

With 14 players having left the club following their relegation from the Premier League in 2021-22, manager Vincent Kompany's recruitment drive has given the digital team plenty of opportunity to hone their skills.

Such videos have become an important tool to grow brand awareness and put clubs on a global stage. By reaching a wider audience than usual, they can attract new partnerships and sponsorships, and can also benefit financially through increased shirt sales.

Roma were the pioneers of this new transfer announcement format in 2017, with Paul Rogers at the helm of their team as head of digital.

In an ode to amateur YouTube announcement videos, his team set about making "the worst thing anyone's ever seen on the internet".

The key was "to make the graphics worse, make the editing worse and the music worse" for their announcement of Cengiz Under.

Since then, English clubs have become far more innovative in their announcements of new arrivals.

Wolves' signing of Diego Costa last September was among those to go viral, with the striker seen holding a chained pack of wolves baring their teeth.

The video was seen on Twitter by more than five million people. Costa told the club's website he was "scared to death" filming it.