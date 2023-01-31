Close menu
National League
WokingWoking1TorquayTorquay United1

Woking 1-1 Torquay United

Last updated on 2023-01-31

Woking missed the chance to close the gap on second-placed Wrexham as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Torquay.

The Cards were dominant in the first half but had to wait until the 43rd minute to go ahead when Paddy Amond scored his third goal in four games with a cushioned finish.

But the Gulls levelled on the hour when Tope Fadahunsi finished a quick counter-attack move.

Both sides had chances to win as Fadahunsi went close for Torquay while Mark Halstead produced a fine stop to keep out James Daly's effort.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 3Casey
  • 4Cuthbert
  • 12Moss
  • 8Daly
  • 5McNerney
  • 10AmondSubstituted forDackersat 76'minutes
  • 14BrowneSubstituted forHessenthalerat 62'minutes
  • 16Nwabuokei
  • 17Kellerman
  • 24InceBooked at 25minsSubstituted forLofthouseat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lofthouse
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 15O'Connell
  • 19Hessenthaler
  • 20Dackers

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Halstead
  • 4Lapslie
  • 7Hanson
  • 15Wyatt
  • 10FadahunsiSubstituted forCroweat 78'minutes
  • 9Jarvis
  • 11Evans
  • 16Donnellan
  • 19Lawrence
  • 21MoxeyBooked at 41mins
  • 27De SilvaBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Crowe
  • 6Marshall
  • 12Mensah
  • 14McGavin
  • 22Lovett
Referee:
Alan Dale
Attendance:
2,191

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Woking 1, Torquay United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Woking 1, Torquay United 1.

  3. Booking

    Dillon De Silva (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Dylan Crowe replaces Tope Fadahunsi.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Marcus Dackers replaces Padraig Amond.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Kyran Lofthouse replaces Rohan Ince.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Jake Hessenthaler replaces Rhys Browne.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Woking 1, Torquay United 1. Tope Fadahunsi (Torquay United).

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Woking 1, Torquay United 0.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Woking 1, Torquay United 0.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Woking 1, Torquay United 0. Padraig Amond (Woking).

  12. Booking

    Dean Moxey (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Booking

    Rohan Ince (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County29208172264668
2Wrexham27205270234765
3Woking27165648262253
4Chesterfield25164550302052
5Barnet2614574941847
6Bromley28101084136540
7Boreham Wood2610973125639
8Dag & Red2611694041-139
9Southend26108834241038
10Eastleigh28115123536-138
11Wealdstone2710893338-538
12Solihull Moors27106114138336
13Altrincham2899104050-1036
14Aldershot30104164049-934
15York2888123334-132
16Maidenhead United2895143141-1032
17Halifax2795132434-1032
18Yeovil2761382326-331
19Dorking2886144467-2330
20Oldham2677123341-828
21Torquay2868143150-1926
22Gateshead27510123345-1225
23Scunthorpe2958163456-2223
24Maidstone United3056193366-3321
National League table

