Woking 1-1 Torquay United

Match ends, Woking 1, Torquay United 1.
Woking missed the chance to close the gap on second-placed Wrexham as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Torquay.
The Cards were dominant in the first half but had to wait until the 43rd minute to go ahead when Paddy Amond scored his third goal in four games with a cushioned finish.
But the Gulls levelled on the hour when Tope Fadahunsi finished a quick counter-attack move.
Both sides had chances to win as Fadahunsi went close for Torquay while Mark Halstead produced a fine stop to keep out James Daly's effort.
Line-ups
Woking
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Ross
- 3Casey
- 4Cuthbert
- 12Moss
- 8Daly
- 5McNerney
- 10AmondSubstituted forDackersat 76'minutes
- 14BrowneSubstituted forHessenthalerat 62'minutes
- 16Nwabuokei
- 17Kellerman
- 24InceBooked at 25minsSubstituted forLofthouseat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lofthouse
- 6Wilkinson
- 15O'Connell
- 19Hessenthaler
- 20Dackers
Torquay
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Halstead
- 4Lapslie
- 7Hanson
- 15Wyatt
- 10FadahunsiSubstituted forCroweat 78'minutes
- 9Jarvis
- 11Evans
- 16Donnellan
- 19Lawrence
- 21MoxeyBooked at 41mins
- 27De SilvaBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Crowe
- 6Marshall
- 12Mensah
- 14McGavin
- 22Lovett
- Referee:
- Alan Dale
- Attendance:
- 2,191
Full Time
Second Half ends, Woking 1, Torquay United 1.
Booking
Dillon De Silva (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Dylan Crowe replaces Tope Fadahunsi.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Marcus Dackers replaces Padraig Amond.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Kyran Lofthouse replaces Rohan Ince.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Jake Hessenthaler replaces Rhys Browne.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Torquay United 1. Tope Fadahunsi (Torquay United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Woking 1, Torquay United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Woking 1, Torquay United 0.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Torquay United 0. Padraig Amond (Woking).
Booking
Dean Moxey (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Rohan Ince (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.