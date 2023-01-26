Last updated on .From the section Everton

Gordon has been linked with Newcastle United and Chelsea in the transfer window.

Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon missed training on Thursday, for the third day running.

He has been absent at Everton's Finch Farm training base since manager Frank Lampard was sacked on Monday.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the England U-21 international during the transfer window, which closes on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old has been at Everton since 2012 and scored seven goals in 65 games since making his debut in 2020.

Gordon hasn't started a game for Everton since the 2-1 defeat by Wolves on 26 December.

His most recent goal came on 22 October, in a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace that was Everton's last win in all competitions.